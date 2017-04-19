LHP Grant Dayton (left intercostal strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He made his first career Opening Day roster in his second big league season and began the season with seven scoreless appearances covering 6 1/3 innings, allowed opposing batters two hits in 21 at-bats for an average of .095. Dayton had pitched each of the past two days, including an 18-pitch outing Monday night when gave up a walk in a hitless inning, so likely would not have been available Tuesday. With Dayton sidelined, Luis Avilan is the lone left-hander in the Dodgers bullpen.

2B Logan Forsythe left the game after the second inning with a right big toe contusion. Leading off the first, Forsythe was hit in the foot with a Kyle Freeland pitch in the first. Forsythe stayed in the game but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the third. Forsythe has reached base in seven of his past eight games.

SS Corey Seager went 1-for-4 with a walk in his 199th career game. He needs one RBI on Wednesday to become the sixth National League player since 1920 with at least 200 hits, 50 doubles, 30 home runs, 100 runs and 100 RBI in 200 career games. The National Leaguers on that list are Chuck Klein, Philadelphia; Johnny Frederick, Brooklyn; Orlando Cepeda, San Francisco; Albert Pujols, St. Louis; and David Wright, New York Mets.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu made his first 2017 start at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night. He gave up four runs in six innings, striking out seven. Ryu (0-3) gave up three home runs. In 15 1/3 innings in three starts this season, Ryu has given up six home runs. He gave up eight in 26 starts in 2014, his last season before shoulder surgery.

LHP Alex Wood will be moved back into the starting rotation after LHP Rich Hill was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a recurring blister problem. Wood threw three innings of shutout ball to earn the win in relief on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

LHP Clayton Kershaw gets the start on Wednesday against the Rockies. In his last outing against Colorado on April 8, he was lit up by the Rockies with three home runs, including the first back-to-back homers he has allowed.

RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and began his second stint this season with the Dodgers by striking out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. He began the season at Oklahoma City but was recalled April 7 when LHP Rich Hill (blister) went on the 10-day disabled list for the first time. Fields was optioned to Oklahoma City on Friday when RHP Pedro Baez (right wrist contusion) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. In five games this season with the Dodgers, Fields has allowed one hit in four scoreless with one walk and eight strikeouts. Opposing batters are 1-for-13 (.077) against him.