FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 22, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 4 months ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Clayton Kershaw expressed his displeasure at the "disrespectful" actions of Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson at the start of the Wednesday's game. The Los Angeles Dodgers' ace was ready to deliver the first pitch of the game but had to halt as Anderson meandered in from the bullpen. Anderson threw a few extra pitches and finished his pregame routine a bit late and was heading to the dugout. "That was one of the more disrespectful things I've been a part of in a game," Kershaw told reporters. "I really didn't appreciate that. The game starts at 7:10 (p.m. PT), it started at 7:10 here for a long time. Just go around or finish earlier.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.