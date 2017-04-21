LHP Clayton Kershaw expressed his displeasure at the "disrespectful" actions of Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson at the start of the Wednesday's game. The Los Angeles Dodgers' ace was ready to deliver the first pitch of the game but had to halt as Anderson meandered in from the bullpen. Anderson threw a few extra pitches and finished his pregame routine a bit late and was heading to the dugout. "That was one of the more disrespectful things I've been a part of in a game," Kershaw told reporters. "I really didn't appreciate that. The game starts at 7:10 (p.m. PT), it started at 7:10 here for a long time. Just go around or finish earlier.