LF Andrew Toles was 1-for-4 with an RBI single while hitting seventh for second time this season on Friday, dropped when CF Joc Pederson batted first. Toles had hit leadoff in seven of his eight starts this season. "I do know that he's aggressive, he's more aggressive (than Pederson)," manager Dave Roberts said. SS Corey Seager and 3B Justin Turner are the Dodgers' 2-3 hitters. "You have an aggressive hitter in Corey, and you have an aggressive hitter in Justin, then you are putting a little bit of pressure on 'J.T.' to be more passive than maybe he might want to be. I think Joc still has more of a tendency to run a count than Andrew. I just want to see someone run counts more and Andrew not change his approach, because that's who he is."

CF Joc Pederson was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored while hitting leadoff for the first time this season on Friday night. Pederson swapped with LF Andrew Toles, who hit seventh. "I considered Joc and Andrew sort of one in the same," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, "but right now I wanted to just see how it looked. Joc has done it before, and we have a stretch where we are going to get Joc some more consistent playing time in the next week or two, so to give him an opportunity at the top and grind those at-bats." Pederson was 2-for-15 in his previous five games, including 1-for-10 in a four-game series agains the Diamondbacks that concluded last Monday. He had batted higher than sixth once this season.

LHP Scott Kazmir (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, manager Dave Roberts said, after throwing in an extended spring training game Thursday at the Dodgers' spring training facility in Glendale. He was removed from that game with tightness in his hip, Roberts said. "Velocity it still down," Roberts said, who added that Kazmir will likely need a rehab assignment before he is ready to return.

OF Franklin Gutierrez (hamstring) is scheduled to get about eight to 10 at-bats Saturday morning at the Dodgers' spring training facility in Glendale, manager Dave Roberts said. The Dodgers also have scheduled a rehab game for Gutierrez, eligible to return from the disabled list now. "Tuesday is the earliest I could foresee him being activated," manager Dave Roberts said. "Now that Bumgarner is down, that could change that, too. With Franklin, it's more important for him to feel confident and not feel any pressure to get back."