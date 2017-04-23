LHP Julio Urias gave up two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, this third minor league start this season, and he appears close to rejoining the parent Dodgers, who set the end of April as a possible recall date. "He's getting close," manager Dave Roberts said. "He's getting real close. We'll see." Urias struck out six and walked three while using 93 pitches. "Yesterday was the way it was supposed to look," Roberts said. "Really encouraging for us. He's right where he needs to be."

LHP Grant Dayton (intercostal strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday afternoon. "He came out of it well," manager Dave Roberts said. "Worked on his breaking ball, fastball. Said he felt good." Dayton is expected to rejoin the Dodgers when he is eligible to be activated from the disabled list Friday, Roberts said.

SS Corey Seager entered as a pinch hitter Saturday after not starting against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray. "He really doesn't see the ball coming out of Robbie Ray's hand," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I felt this was a day to give him a blow." Chris Taylor started at shortstop. Seager, a left-hander hitter, is 2-for-18 with eight strikeouts in his career against Ray, and he struck out in all three plate appearances against Ray when the teams met last Monday

1B Adrian Gonzalez beat out an infield single to drive run a run in a three-run sixth inning as a pinch hitter after not starting against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray for the second time this season. Gonzalez is hitless in 11 at-bats against Ray. "This was a day to get some of those left-handers down and get some others guys involved," manager Dave Roberts said. "I think 'Slykie' has been taking some good at-bats." 1B/OF Scott Van Slyke made his third start of the season at first base, going 1-for-4 with a single and a run.

LHP Rich Hill threw about 25 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday afternoon with a bandage covering the blister on the middle finger of his left hand, the injury that has landed him on the disabled list twice this season. "He said it felt good. Tinkering with a little bit of a different grip," manager Dave Roberts said. Hill is expected to take a rehab assignment, probably as a starter but perhaps in relief, Roberts said. "I know we have potentially talked about him coming out of the pen for us. With that it would make sense for him to come out of the pen to give it a trial run," Roberts said.