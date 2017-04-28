LHP Adam Liberatore was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday so the Dodgers could create a spot on their active roster for LHP Julio Urias. Liberatore spent just four days in the majors after having been promoted from Triple-A on Sunday. He pitched once, allowing a hit and a run in one-third of an inning Monday against the San Francisco Giants.

LHP Julio Urias allowed just one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings in his Dodgers season debut Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. Urias had been promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day. The only run the 20-year-old allowed followed his own two-base throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base. He walked four and struck out four.

RHP Kenta Maeda will seek to put one of the worst starts of his career in the rear-view mirror Friday night when he opens a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maeda was rocked for six runs on nine hits, including four home runs, in five innings in an 11-5 loss at Arizona in his previous start. Maeda has allowed seven home runs this season, which is tied for the major league lead. He has never lost to the Phillies, going 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts.

3B Justin Turner needed extra innings Thursday to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, singling during a four-run 10th inning in the win over the San Francisco Giants. Turner's hit plated the third run of the inning. He went just 1-for-4 in the game.

SS Corey Seager hit a home run on his 23rd birthday in Thursday's win over the San Francisco Giants. The solo homer, his fifth of the season, came in the first inning and was the 19th birthday homer in Dodgers history, the first since RF Matt Kemp in 2014. Seager was the third major-leaguer to homer on his birthday in the past 10 days, joining Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera (April 18) and New York Yankees C Aaron Judge (April 25).

2B Chase Utley concluded a wild trip around the bases by scoring from third base on a sacrifice fly to the first baseman in a four-run 10th inning Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. Utley got on base only after failing to sacrifice bunt on two attempts. He then singled, and eventually found himself on third base with teammate C Yasmani Grandal breathing down his neck after an OF Andrew Toles single. Grandal was able to return safely to second, setting up CF Kike Hernandez's sacrifice fly to Giants 1B Buster Posey, the first such scoring flyball to a first baseman in the majors since 2014.