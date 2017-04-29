RHP Kenta Maeda didn't have his best stuff on Friday, but he pitched well enough to help the Dodgers beat the Phillies. Maeda (2-2) struck out eight with a walk and allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. Maeda, who was coming off his worst outing by serving up a career-best six runs in an 11-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday, is 3-0 in his career against the Phillies.

OF Andrew Toles filled in admirably in the leadoff role on Friday night, going 2-for-5 with two runs. It was the fourth multi-hit game of the season for Toles.

RHP Kenley Jansen posted his sixth save of the season by striking out the side in the ninth inning on Friday. Jensen is 6 of 6 in save chances this year.

3B Justin Turner continued his hot hitting, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Friday. He extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games. Turner is batting .400 with five doubles, five runs and seven RBIs during the streak.

RF Yasiel Puig got the day off on Friday. Puig had played all 23 game before sitting. Enrique Hernandez started in RF and went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

CF Joc Pederson (right groin strain) might be activated next Friday, Roberts said. Pederson batted in the cages and performed some running drills Friday, and Roberts said he wasn't favoring his leg.

LHP Scott Kazmir (left hip strain) threw a bullpen session on Friday. Kazmir, who threw 50 pitches, is scheduled to toss another one Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts said Kazmir is getting closer to returning but didn't give a date.