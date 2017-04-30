LHP Grant Dayton (1-0), who was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, retired the side in the ninth and claimed the decision Saturday. Dayton went on the DL on April 18 with an intercostal strain. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, striking out the side on 13 pitches in the first inning. Dayton has made seven scoreless relief appearances for the Dodgers this season and has limited hitters to an .095 average. The Dodgers optioned RHP Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

OF Andrew Toles homered on the second pitch he saw from RHP Zach Eflin to open the game. It was the second career lead-off homer for Toles, who has hit four long balls this season.

OF Cody Bellinger might be headed back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City within the next week or so, but he will carry a lifetime of memories from the Dodgers' win over the Phillies on Saturday. Bellinger hit his first two big-league home runs, including one of the three consecutive ones in the ninth inning. "I've never been a part of anything like this," said Bellinger. "It was a crazy moment and I'm glad to be a part of it. I'm kind of speechless right now."

3B Justin Turner signed a lucrative contract during the past offseason and he has been paying big dividends for the Dodgers during the first month. Turner hit the game-tying home run in the ninth inning and sparked the Dodgers comeback against the Phillies on Saturday. Turner, who did not start the game because manager Dave Roberts wanted to rest him, extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games after delivering as a pinch-hitter. Turner is batting .411 with a home run, eight RBIs, five doubles and six runs during his streak, which began on April 13.

RF Yasiel Puig got the Dodgers' rally started Saturday by driving a 3-2 fastball from Phillies closer Hector Neris for a home run. Puig, who finished 1-for-4, has homered five times this season.

CF Joc Pederson continues to progress from his groin strain. Pederson performed some running drills Saturday and is scheduled to do some hitting and fielding on Sunday. Pederson will probably be activated Friday when the club opens a three-game series at San Diego against the Padres.

1B Adrian Gonzalez capped the Dodgers four-run rally in the ninth inning with a walk-off single in a 6-5 victory over the Phillies on Saturday. "It was extremely exciting. It was a great way to come back, one of those unexpected ways," said Gonzalez, who went 2-for-5. "One thing would have been a single, a walk and a three-run homer, but back-to-back-to-back like that (off) a very tough pitcher was pretty fun."

RHP Brandon McCarthy experienced his first shaky outing of the season Saturday. McCarthy, who is 3-0 with a 3.10 ERA, allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings, but did not figure into the decision.

RHP Josh Fields was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday after LHP Grant Dayton was activated. Fields pitched Friday night against the Phillies, allowing his first run of the season on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. Fields had tossed scoreless relief in eight of nine appearances this season for Los Angeles, striking out 12 batters against only one walk in seven innings.