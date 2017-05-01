LF Cody Bellinger had a breakthrough game for the Dodgers Saturday night, hitting his first two major league home runs, including the middle homer in a back-to-back-to-back ninth-inning sequence that led to an extra-inning win. He also had a pair of hits in Sunday's win over the Phillies. But his call-up to the majors may be short-lived. The Dodgers expect to get 3B Logan Forsythe (broken toe) and OFs Franklin Gutierrez (knee) and Joc Pederson (groin) back from the disabled list in the next week to 10 days. Manager Dave Roberts said he would prefer Bellinger play every day in Oklahoma City than be a reserve off the bench.

3B Justin Turner had a three-hit day Sunday to finish off another torrid week. His 16-game hitting streak is the longest in the majors this season. He is hitting .433 with six runs, six doubles, one home run and nine RBIs during this run. He finishes April with a .404 average, the fourth highest in franchise history.

LHP Scott Kazmir had another successful bullpen session Sunday and may soon be able to make a rehab assignment. Manager Dave Roberts will have some decisions to make on his rotation, one of those problems managers like. The Dodgers are currently using a six-man rotation, with only Kenta Maeda struggling. Hyun-Jin Ryu had his second straight excellent start and Roberts said prodigy Julio Urias will remain in the rotation. If Kazmir and Rich Hill are healthy, Roberts will have eight starters to choose from. "As an organization we're going to have some tough conversations," Roberts told the L.A. Times. "You don't always think it's going to come to that point where everyone is healthy. That's a good thing, but it also creates difficult conversations."

LHP Rich Hill threw three simulated innings this weekend and is expected to make a rehab start in Rancho Cucamonga Thursday in preparation for his return to the active roster. Hill was placed on the 10-day disabled list after a reoccurrence of his blister problems on his throwing hand. The Dodgers considered moving Hill to the bullpen briefly before deciding to keep Hill in the rotation.