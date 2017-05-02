1B/OF Cody Bellinger is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City when some of the Dodgers' injured players return, but the 21-year-old is making a case for himself in the majors. Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs to extend his hitting streak to four games. Bellinger is batting .320 with three multi-hit games in seven contests for Los Angeles.

2B Logan Forsythe will probably play a couple of games with Class A Rancho Cucamonga before rejoining the club. Forsythe is expected to be reinstated when the Dodgers visit Forsythe's former club, San Diego Padres, for a weekend series starting Friday.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip contusion. Ryu (1-4 4.05 ERA) sustained the injury sliding into second base during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Philles. RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his spot on the roster. Ryu struck out a season-high nine and allowed a run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings for his first victory since Aug. 31, 2014 at San Diego.

RHP Josh Ravin (strained right groin) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He began the season on the disabled list.

CF Joc Pederson was the designated hitter Monday night for Class A Rancho Cucamonga, where he was 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Pederson is expected to play again for the Quakes. Pederson, who went on the 10-day disabled list will probably be activated Friday, manager Dave Roberts said.

OF Franklin Gutierrez is scheduled to be activated Tuesday, according to manager Dave Roberts. Gutierrez has missed 18 games with a left hamstring strain.

LHP Clayton Kershaw clearly didn't have his best stuff and the Giants took advantage. Kershaw gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks on 104 pitches (74 strikes) in six innings. Giants RF Hunter Pence and C Buster Posey both homered off Kershaw. Pence hit a two-run shot in the first that staked the Giants to a lead they wouldn't relinquish. A week ago, Kershaw allowed a run on six hits, fanned seven and issued a walk in seven innings in a 2-1 Dodgers win over the Giants. But that wasn't the case Monday at Dodger Stadium. "I wasn't great, but they had to something to do with that as well," said Kershaw, who is 4-2 with a 2.61 ERA this season.

RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City after the club placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on the disabled list. Fields will make his third stint with the club after tossing scoreless relief in eight of nine games for the Dodgers this season. He has a 1.29 ERA and striking out 12 batters against only one walk in 7.0 innings. Fields last pitched on Saturday against the Phillies, allowing his first run of the season on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.