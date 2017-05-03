1B/LF Cody Bellinger started in place of Adrian Gonzalez at 1B and delivered with a 2-for-4 outing with his first career major league triple. The triple occurred with the bases loaded and highlighted a six-run binge in the second inning for the Dodgers off Giants LHP Matt Moore. Bellinger has hit safely in all of the five games he's played at Dodger Stadium, batting .474 with two home runs, a triple, a double, seven runs and five RBIs.

2B Logan Forsythe (right great toe fracture) served as the DH with Class A Rancho Cucamonga in a rehab assignment on Tuesday night. Forsythe went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. Forsythe is expected to be activated Friday before the Dodgers face the San Diego Padres this weekend.

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after the club activated OF Franklin Gutierrez. Van Slyke hit .129 with a homer, two RBIs and five runs in 21 games for the Dodgers this season.

RF Yasiel Puig enjoys the friendly confines of Dodger Stadium. Puig was 3-for-5 with four RBIs in the win over the Giants. The three hits were a season high for Puig. In 14 home games, Puig is batting .300 with five homers and 16 RBIs.

LHP Alex Wood was far from outstanding but he got a heavy dose of the Dodgers' offense to prevail against the Giants. Despite allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits, Wood struck out a season-high eight batters with a walk in five innings. Wood threw 94 pitches (63 strikes).

OF Joc Pederson started in CF in his second rehab contest with Class A Rancho Cucamonga and went 1-for-2. Pederson is expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Friday when they visit the Padres in San Diego. He has missed nine games with a right groin strain.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was not in the starting lineup since manager Dave Roberts wanted to rest him. Gonzalez has been ailing with forearm and back injuries since spring training. Gonzalez singled home a run in the sixth inning as a pinch-hitter. He is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday.

OF Franklin Gutierrez smoked the third pitch from LHP Matt Moore for a solo home run that started a six-run second inning for the Dodgers. Gutierrez was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and started in LF Tuesday. Gutierrez went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 11 with a left hamstring strain. Gutierrez appeared in two rehab games with Class A Rancho Cucamonga, going 3-for-6 with two runs, a home run and three RBIs. The 34-year-old, who joined the Dodgers this offseason, has hit .231 with two runs and two doubles in six games this year.