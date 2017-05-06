OF/1B Rookie Cody Bellinger was on the verge of being sent back down to the minors. But his hot bat woke up the offense so he stays up with Adrian Gonzalez going on the disabled list. Bellinger crushed his third and fourth homers of the season on Friday.

2B Logan Forsythe had a setback with a tight hamstring in his rehabilitation from a toe injury. "We are going to take a few steps back," manager Dave Roberts said. He will have to go back to a rehab assignment before joining the club and there is no timetable for that.

3B Justin Turner (calf) continues to fight through soreness. "He is going to be a step slower, but I still think him being a step slower is our best option," manager Dave Roberts said. Turner had two hits on Friday but left early when the Dodgers got a big lead.

CF Joc Pederson came off the 10-day disabled list and was activated before Friday's game against the Padres. Pederson has been down with a groin issue.

1B Adrian Gonzalez went on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a sore elbow. He is on the DL for the first time in his career. He has averaged 156 games per year since 2006. With Gonzalez being idle, rookie Cody Bellinger will see some time at first base. "If it's best for me and the team to go on the disabled list," manager Dave Roberts said of what Gonzalez told him. "He's all about the team."

LHP Rich Hill (blisters) will throw another rehab assignment next Tuesday. Hill was lifted after a 29-pitch inning in his latest outing, then completed the equivalent of two innings in the bullpen. If Hill returns, it will be as a starter.