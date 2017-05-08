3B Justin Turner welcomed Sunday's rainout as he has been playing through a calf injury. Turner is running gingerly on the leg and it's clear he's not 100 percent. But manager Dave Roberts is trusting Turner that he can play on it and not aggravate it.

OF Franklin Gutierrez had his legs tighten up, according to manager Dave Roberts, while running the bases on Saturday night. Gutierrez was lifted from the game and is day-to-day.

2B Chris Taylor was hitless in two at-bats in Saturday's win over the Padres, but he's going to get some more chances. With veteran Chase Utley struggling, Taylor will see increased playing time, according to manager Dave Roberts.