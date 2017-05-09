LHP Adam Liberatore was recalled to fill the roster spot of RHP Brandon McCarthy. Liberatore, who is his second stint with the Dodgers, worked a perfect ninth in Monday's win.

OF Andrew Toles, who was 2-for-5 with two runs, recorded his seventh multi-game hit. In 17 games as the leadoff hitter, Toles is batting .294 with five home runs, 11 RBIs and 14 runs.

RF Yasiel Puig hit his club-leading sixth home run in the first inning. The solo blast traveled an estimated 411 feet. Puig was 2-for-4.

LHP Alex Wood enjoyed a solid outing and had plenty of run support from the opening inning. Wood (3-0) struck out a season-high 11 with one walk and limited the Pirates to two hits in five scoreless innings. It was the most strikeouts by Wood since he fanned 13 on May 21, 2016 against the San Diego Padres. Wood didn't allow a hit until Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco singled in the fourth inning. "I have the same mentality every time I got out, I'm just trying to compete and give our guys a chance to win as best as I can," said Wood, who improved to 8-2 with a 1.84 ERA in 18 career starts at Dodger Stadium. "I'm happy that we were able to get another win tonight."

CF Joc Pederson tied his career high with three hits. Pederson, who has earned hits in four straight games, has batted .341 with two home runs and five RBIs in 14 career games against the Pirates.

OF Franklin Gutierrez has improved from the hip injury he sustained Saturday in San Diego against the Padres. Although Gutierrez is available for pinch-hitting duties, he won't be in the starting lineup for a few days, manager Dave Robert said. Gutierrez returned from the 10-day disabled list (left hamstring strain) on May 2. Gutierrez is hitting .316 with one home run and two RBIs in 10 games.

RHP Brandon McCarthy was put on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder soreness (retroactive to May 5) despite saying he was healthy enough to pitch. McCarthy, who sustained the injury in a weight-lifting accident last week, was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the San Diego Padres but the game was rained out. "Shoulder's fine," McCarthy told MLB.com. "They're making a decision to work around, a spot to take a breath. They're just playing it super-cautious with the shoulder and just making sure we can build it in with rest. A lot of us with our histories can conserve. If I had my way, I'd be pitching. I was ready to start Saturday, Sunday. With the rainout, they can shuffle things around." The Dodgers recalled LHP Adam Liberatore from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said McCarthy, who has a 3-0 mark with a 3.10 ERA, is slated to pitch a simulated game on Wednesday. Roberts added that he expects McCarthy to return when the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants next week.

LHP Rich Hill (blister on middle pitching finger) will start a rehab assignment Wednesday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga when the Quakes play in San Jose. Hill, who is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA, has been on the disabled list since April 17.

INF/OF Chris Taylor just wanted a base hit. He got so much more. Taylor went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Taylor smoked an 0-2 slider from Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams for his second career grand slam. "Two strikes, I'm not looking for anything in particular," said Taylor, who tied his career best with three hits and is batting .395 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 16 games since he was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 19. "Like I said, I was just trying to shorten up and put a ball in play."