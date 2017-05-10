C Austin Barnes delivered a walk-off hit for the first time in his career. Barnes doubled home RHP Ross Stripling, who pinch-ran for C Yasmani Grandal in the 10th inning. It was the third RBI this season for the little-used Barnes, who is batting .265 in 34 at-bats.

LHP Julio Urias had one pitch and it allowed him to keep the Pirates' bats quiet for six innings. Urias didn't allow a hit for six innings before Andrew McCutchen broke up his no-hit bid with a leadoff ground-rule double to open the seventh. Urias was charged with a run on one hit with five strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings but for the third consecutive start did not factor into the decision. Urias also committed an error. C Yasmani Grandal said Urias possessed a good fastball but little else. "I had the option of working with a fastball and hoping when I called a secondary pitch he would make a good pitch or at least be around the zone," Grandal said. "I feel like if he would have had one secondary pitch he would have gone further in the game, and I think he knows that."

LF Andrew Toles left the game in the seventh inning with a knee injury sustained chasing a double by Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen. X-rays were negative but Toles will have an MRI on Wednesday.

1B Cody Bellinger hasn't been the talk of L.A. for the past few games but the rookie found his way back into the conversation in the Dodgers' clubhouse. Bellinger had an RBI single in the ninth inning that forced extra innings. Bellinger has hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, batting .375 with five home runs and 15 RBIs during that stretch.

2B Logan Forsythe (broken toe) continues to rehab but won't be available for the club's four-game series beginning Thursday against the Colorado Rockies and will probably miss a the three-game set against the San Francisco Giants.

C Yasmani Grandal had been too aggressive in his recent plate appearances, according to Dodger manager Dave Roberts. Grandal answered those criticisms with a 3-for-5 performance, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The switch-hitting Grandal has four home runs this season, all coming from the left side.

LHP Justin Marks was claimed from the Tampa Bay Rays. Marks was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Marks appeared in one game for the Rays this season (one earned run, 1 1/3 innings). after having his contract selected by the club May 5 from Triple-A Durham. In nine games (one start) with the Durham this year, he was 4-1 with a 4.60 ERA.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will be activated to start Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ryu has been on the disabled list since April 30 when he sustained a hip contusion sliding into second base against the Philadelphia Phillies. He has a 1-4 record with a 4.05 ERA in five starts.

LHP Logan Darnell, a free agent, signed a minor league contract. The 28-year-old Darnell has an 0-2 record and 7.13 ERA in seven major league games (four starts).

2B Chase Utley will be in the starting lineup Wednesday, according to manager Dave Roberts. Utley has struggled considerably, batting .115 with two doubles and one RBI in 52 at-bats. Utley doubled as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's victory.

OF Andre Ethier was moved to the 60-day disabled list with the acquisition of LHP Justin Marks. Ethier, who has not played this season, has been on the disabled list with a lumbar disk herniation, which he sustained in spring training. Ethier has appeared in 16 games in the last two seasons, hitting .208 with a home run, double and two RBIs.

LHP Clayton Kershaw had his scheduled start Thursday against the Colorado Rockies pushed back a day since the club plans to activate Hyun-Jin Ryu and start him. Kershaw hasn't pitched since Saturday's victory over the San Diego Padres.