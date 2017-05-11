LHP Adam Liberatore (left groin strain) was put on the disabled list. Liberatore last pitched Monday against the Pirates, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning. In two relief appearances for Los Angeles this season, Liberatore has a 6.75 ERA.

RHP Kenta Maeda's solid outing helped the Dodgers capture a season-high fifth straight win and their 10th in the past 12 games. "His last two turns have been really good and he was efficient, he was pounding the strike zone, secondary (pitches) were real good," manager Dave Roberts said. "So yeah, I was absolutely pulling for him to complete (the game). But you get to a certain point you want to make sure you win the game, and I didn't want him to have a sour taste after that brilliant outing." After serving up a leadoff double to Josh Harrison to open the game, Maeda retired 17 of the next 18 batters. Maeda (3-2) blanked the Pirates until the ninth before Pirates C Francisco Cervelli smacked a two-run homer. Maeda gave up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks in a career-high 8 1/3 innings.

LF Andrew Toles was upbeat despite sustaining a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee in Tuesday's 4-3 victory in 10 innings over the Pirates, according to manager Dave Roberts. Toles, who hurt himself chasing a double by Andrew McCutchen in the seventh inning, is expected to undergo surgery in the next week to 10 days. "It's frustrating for all of us but mostly for Andrew. He's just such a great young man and really is a big part of what we're trying to do and added so much to our club, so it's an unfortunate thing to happen," Roberts said. "And I think his kind of outlook on things, he's not too down. He said he would be back for spring training. ... I think most people would be devastated. I think his outlook on life is pretty simple, which is great." Cody Bellinger will take over in LF for the immediate future.

1B/LF Cody Bellinger remains one of the club's hottest hitters, hitting a two-run homer in the first inning for his sixth of the season and tying Yasiel Puig for the club lead. Bellinger became the second-fastest player in franchise history to hit six homers (14 games). Former Dodger Matt Kemp hit six in 13 games in 2006. Bellinger also robbed RF Gregory Polanco of a base hit by making a diving catch of a line drive in left in the fourth inning. "It's been crazy," said Bellinger said of his stint with the club. "It's been fun and I'm enjoying every second of it. And like I said before, they make it easy on me, so I'm just trying to go along for the ride and help them win."

C Yasmani Grandal went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for his second consecutive three-hit game. Grandal has hits in six of his past seven games, batting .433 with a home run and seven RBIs.

OF Brett Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City after the club placed LHP Adam Liberatore on the disabled list. Eibner has gone 1-for-5 in three games this season with the Dodgers. In 21 games with Oklahoma City, Eibner hit .258 with three home runs, a triple, two double, 10 RBIs and 11 runs.

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the roster spot for injured LF Andrew Toles. Van Slyke batted .200 with a double and an RBI in four games with Oklahoma City. Van Slyke subbed for Cody Bellinger in left field in the eighth inning.

RHP Josh Ravin was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ravin, who started the season on the DL with a right groin strain, appeared in four rehab games with Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Oklahoma City. He gave up one run in four innings, striking out eight with no walks.

INF Chase Utley knocked in two runs with a 2-for-3 performance. It is Utley's first multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (left shoulder soreness) "looked great" during a bullpen session Wednesday. McCarthy threw 60 pitches. McCarthy is on schedule to start Monday against the San Francisco Giants.

LHP Rich Hill threw five hitless innings during his rehab start with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday. Hill struck out three and walked three. Hill is expected to start Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants.