RHP Kenta Maeda (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, one day after he pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh. Manager Dave Roberts said, "There was a hamstring incident a few weeks ago, and we talked about putting him on the disabled list. But he assured us he could continue to make starts, which he did and pitched well." Roberts said the decision to put Maeda on the disabled list was made Wednesday night after LHP Rich Hill (blister left middle finger) made a successful start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga and with the knowledge that left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu was going to be reinstated Thursday to start against the Rockies and RHP Brandon McCarthy (dislocated left shoulder) was close to returning.

LF-1B Cody Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a double. Since having his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 25, Bellinger is hitting .322 (19-for-59) in 15 games with six homers and 17 RBIs. He has a .385 on-base percentage and a .695 slugging percentage.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left hip contusion) was activated to start Thursday at Colorado, and he pitched a season-low four innings, allowing a career-high 10 runs (five earned) with four strikeouts and a career-high six walks. His previous high was eight runs allowed April 4, 2014, against San Francisco. Ryu issued five walks on May 17, 2013, at Atlanta. He also was charged with his first career balk in his sixth start of the season for the Dodgers and first since April 30 at Philadelphia when he suffered his hip injury.

LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) is scheduled to start Tuesday at San Francisco. In a rehab start Wednesday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga, Hill threw five hitless innings with three walks and three strikeouts in a 68-pitch outing. Manager Dave Roberts said, "He dominated the Cal League, so I think he graduated." Hill last pitched for the Dodgers on April 16. He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two starts and has been on the disabled list twice because of recurring blister problems.