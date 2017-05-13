LF-1B Cody Bellinger batted cleanup for the fifth straight game in his 16th career start on Friday. He has hit everywhere but third and ninth in the lineup since making his major league debut on April 25. Bellinger, 21, entered Friday hitting .321 with six homers, 17 RBIs and a .695 slugging percentage. Manager Dave Roberts said, "When he swings that bat, something really exciting can happen. I'm very excited to have him hitting fourth." The left-handed hitting Bellinger hit his team-leading seventh home run in the eighth inning off Jake McGee. It was Bellinger's first homer off a left-handed pitcher.

1B Adrian Gonzalez (right elbow) soreness, who went on the 10-day disabled list May 5, could return to the Dodgers by the end of next week. Manager Dave Roberts said, "I see Adrian going on a rehab (assignment) to play two or three games next week. Whether that's Tuesday or Wednesday, in talking to him, that's sort of realistic."

1B Chase Utley tripled home two runs in the second inning on Friday night. He has tripled in two consecutive games for the third time in his career. He last did it May 11-13, 2014. In 47 career games at Coors Field, Utley is hitting .342 (66-for-193).

LHP Clayton Kershaw improved his record in 35 career starts against the Rockies to 20-6 with a 3.13 ERA. He surpassed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson for the most career wins against the Rockies. In his past 11 starts against Colorado, Kershaw is 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA. In 19 starts at Coors Field, Kershaw is 9-4 with a 4.58 ERA.