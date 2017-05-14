RF Brett Eibner, who on Wednesday began his third stint with the Dodgers this season, hit his first homer with them. He drove a Tyler Anderson 2-1 fastball an estimated 465 feet into the tall trees beyond the fence in center while going 1-for-3 with a walk. Eibner has played five games in his three stints with the Dodgers and is hitting .300 (3-for-10). Manager Dave Roberts said, "The first game with us, he faced Anderson and punched (out) twice and didn't look good. For him to make the adjustment and stay to the big part of the field, it was good to see. I know he can defend. But him in the batter's box -- the athleticism and taking a walk when he needs to. Lot to like."

3B Justin Turner went 2-for-4 with his 12th double of the season, the seventh-inning hit that drove in the Dodgers fourth and final run. With 12 doubles, Turner is tied for second in the National League. In 30 career games at Coors Field, Turner is hitting .347 (33-for-95).

LHP Alex Wood pitched a season-high six innings, allowing five hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts, all swinging, and no runs. He struck out 11 in his last start Monday against Pittsburgh, giving him back-to-back starts with 10 or more strikeouts for the first time in his career. This was Wood's sixth career game with 10 or more strikeouts.