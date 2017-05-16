RHP Kenta Maeda (tight left hamstring) pitched a simulated game Monday afternoon before the Dodgers' 8-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Maeda is eligible to be reinstated from the disabled list on Sunday.

2B Logan Forsythe (fractured big right toe) is slated to begin a rehab stint at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. Forsythe made a similar comeback attempt earlier this month, but strained his hamstring and had to take additional time off. Because of the dual injuries, there is no timetable for his return to the Dodgers.

OF Brett Eibner was demoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday to create a major league roster spot for RHP Brandon McCarthy. Eibner hit the longest home run this season by a Dodger, a 465-footer, Saturday in Colorado. He has played a total of five games in three stints with the Dodgers this season.

LHP Alex Wood was named National League Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday. Wood went 2-0 last week, striking out 21 in 11 shutout innings. Wood became just the third pitcher in major league history to strike out 10 or more in consecutive games while pitching no more than six innings in each.

1B Adrian Gonzalez (sore right elbow) is slated to begin a rehab stint at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted Monday that if all goes well, Gonzalez's stay in the minors will last no more than two days, and he could be reinstated from the disabled list by the end of the week.

RHP Brandon McCarthy hurt his own cause by being out of position during a four-run San Francisco Giants inning in Monday's 8-4 loss. Activated from the disabled list before the game, McCarthy was pitching for the first time since April 29, after which he sustained an injury to his left shoulder in a training mishap. McCarthy cut off a throw at the pitcher's mound when he was supposed to be backing up home plate during a fourth-inning play that produced two Giants runs.

LHP Rich Hill is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list to start Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hill has experienced blister issues on his left middle finger after each of his first two starts this season. He hasn't pitched since April 16. Hill has gone 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in eight career starts against the Giants.

2B Chris Taylor rebounded from a 2-for-18 series in Colorado with three hits and an RBI in Monday's loss at San Francisco. Taylor's second three-hit game -- he also had one May 8 against Pittsburgh -- raised his batting average to .324.