LHP Grant Dayton was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday's game in San Francisco to make room for the return of LHP Rich Hill, who started against the Giants. Dayton, who last pitched in relief during Monday's 8-4 loss at San Francisco, is 1-1 with a 5.25 earned-run average over 12 innings of pitching in 14 appearances.

1B Adrian Gonzalez (sore right elbow) began a rehab stint at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, going 0-for-2 with two walks. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that if all goes well, Gonzalez's stay in the minors will last no more than two days, and Gonzalez could be reinstated from the disabled list by the end of the week.

LHP Rich Hill was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list to start Tuesday's game, only his third of the season and first since April 16, when he developed another blister on a finger. Relying on a steady diet of curveballs, Hill allowed one run (earned) on six hits while striking out six and walking none in five innings of a no-decision.

LHP Clayton Kershaw brings a 19-9 career record against the Giants into Wednesday's 38th start versus rival San Francisco. Kershaw allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits over six innings and took the loss during his last start against the Giants on May 1.

RHP Josh Fields worked a scoreless seventh inning in relief on Tuesday to extend a personal streak of not allowing a run in 15 of his last 16 appearances. After retiring the first two Giants, Fields surrendered a single to rookie INF Christian Arroyo, who was caught stealing to end the inning.