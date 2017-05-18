LF Cody Bellinger recorded his 18th RBI in the month of May with a seven-inning double that capped the Dodgers' scoring in their 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The rookie had two doubles in the game, giving him five in the Dodgers' 15 games this month.

SS Corey Seager was accused by San Francisco Giants RHP Johnny Cueto of stealing C Buster Posey's signs while on second base during Wednesday's game. When Cueto shouted in the general direction of the Dodgers' bench at the end of third inning, both clubs came running onto the field. There were no punches thrown.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will be looking to bounce back from the worst outing of his career when he opens a four-game home series against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Ryu was bombed for 10 runs (five earned) and eight hits at Colorado on May 11. He had allowed a total of just two runs in his previous two outings, including his most recent home appearance on April 30 against Philadelphia. Ryu is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins.

LHP Clayton Kershaw improved to 20-9 in his career against the San Francisco Giants with seven shutout innings in Wednesday's 6-1 win. Kershaw lowered his career ERA against the Giants to 1.62, the second-lowest for any pitcher against a single opponent since 1920. LHP Sandy Koufax had a 1.44 career ERA against the New York Mets.