RHP Kenta Maeda (left hamstring tightness) will make a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Rancho Cucamonga, where he is expected to throw four innings. Maeda is scheduled to return next week when the Dodgers host the Cardinals in a three-game series.

RHP Kenley Jansen earned his eighth save by striking out the final four batters Thursday vs. Miami. Jansen, who has four four-out saves this season, struck out the side in the ninth on nine pitches. Jansen also had his second major league hit, a single in the ninth inning. His first hit was a single on Aug. 31, 2010, against the Phillies.

2B Logan Forsythe (broken toe, hamstring) could come off the 10-day disabled list sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, according to manager Dave Roberts. Forsythe has missed 26 games.

1B/OF Scott Van Slyke was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, sent down for the second time this season when the club activated 1B Adrian Gonzalez. Van Slyke batted .128 in 41 at-bats with the Dodgers.

3B Justin Turner left the Thursday game after the seventh inning due to an apparent hamstring injury. Turner, who hurt himself attempting to score from second on a single by Yasmani Grandal, will be re-evaluated on Friday. "I know to my eyes it didn't look good coming off third base," Roberts said. "But for the strength to still be there right now (is reason) to be a little optimistic."

RF Yasiel Puig hit his team-leading eighth home run Thursday vs. Miami. Seven of those have come at Dodger Stadium. In the second inning, Puig hit a two-run shot off RHP Edinson Volquez that gave the Dodgers the lead for good.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-5) was hit hard throughout his 5 1/3-inning performance, but he was able to record his second win at home. Ryu allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk Thursday vs. Miami. Ryu, who was hit earlier in the game by a pitch from RHP Edinson Volquez, left in the sixth after being hit in the leg by a comebacker by 1B Justin Bour. He is 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three starts at home.

1B Adrian Gonzalez (elbow, back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list before the Thursday game, and he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against Miami. He had been out since May 4.

2B Chase Utley reached base in all three of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Utley, who batted in the leadoff spot, is hitting .478 with seven RBIs in his past nine games.