2B Logan Forsythe (broken toe, hamstring) played a rehab game with Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. Forsythe is expected to play one more game with the Quakes before the club re-evaluates him. Forsythe is scheduled to be reinstated between Sunday and Tuesday. With the injury to Turner, Forsythe will play some games at 3B along with INF Christ Taylor and 2B Chase Utley, manager Dave Roberts said.

2B Logan Forsythe (broken toe, hamstring) played a rehab game with Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. Forsythe is expected to play one more game with the Quakes before the club re-evaluates him. Forsythe is scheduled to be reinstated between Sunday and Tuesday. With the injury to Turner, Forsythe will play some games at 3B along with INF Christ Taylor and 2B Chase Utley, manager Dave Roberts said.

OF Brett Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. Eibner, 28, will have his fourth stint with the big league club this season and has gone 3-for-10 with one homer and two RBIs with the Dodgers. In 21 games with Oklahoma City, he hit .258 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

OF Brett Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and immediately produced dividends. Eibner belted his second home run this season with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Eibner has gone 4-for-13 with four RBIs in six games this season.

3B Justin Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday. Turner is batting a majors-best .379, with 13 doubles, one home run and 17 RBIs. To fill Turner's spot on the roster, the Dodgers recalled outfielder Brett Eibner from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Turner was injured during Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Turner was rounding third base when he suddenly pulled up and limped toward the plate. He was thrown out at home and immediately grabbed his right hamstring.

3B Justin Turner (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) is the latest member of the club to go on the 10-day disabled list. Turner was injured rounding third base and attempting to score on a single by C Yasmani Grandal in Thursday's 7-2 victory by the Dodgers. Turner clutched his right leg before being tagged out at the plate. Turner led the league in hitting with a .379 average with one home run and 17 RBIs. "To (lose) him for any extent is tough, let alone two weeks, but we will get over it," manager Dave Roberts said. The club recalled OF Brett Eibner from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill Turner's roster spot.

SS Corey Seager went 2-for-3 with a walk on Friday. Seager has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, batting .300 with a homer and four RBIs.

RF Yasiel Puig left the game at the end of the fourth inning on Friday with lower back tightness. Puig went 0-for-1 with walk and run.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was fine one day after getting hit on his right biceps and taking a line drive off a leg Thursday. However, with the abundance of starting pitchers being healthy again, manager Dave Roberts said there is no guarantee Ryu will make his next start.

LHP Alex Wood (5-0) delivered another gem, blanking the Marlins for 7 1/3 innings on a six-hitter Saturda. Wood struck out four and walked two. "I feel good. I talk about it every fifth day that it seems like the consistency has been there," said Wood, who has a 1.88 ERA during the last nine games, seven of them starts. "I threw a few bad (pitches) tonight but overall I feel like my fastball command was pretty good tonight and made some pitches when we needed to."

INF Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a homer and double and fell a triple shy of the cycle on Friday. Taylor blasted a solo home run in the third inning off LHP Justin Nicolino. Taylor is batting .373 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 17 games this month.

INF Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a homer and double and fell a triple shy of the cycle on Friday. Taylor blasted a solo home run in the third inning off LHP Justin Nicolino. Taylor is batting .373 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 17 games this month.