LHP Julio Urias got knocked around for the second straight start. Urias gave up a career-worst seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings Saturday vs. Miami. Urias walked three and did not record a strikeout. Saturday's debacle comes on the heels of Urias being tagged for sixth runs on seven hits in the Dodgers' 9-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts said he believes Urias' problems are mechanical issues and getting behind hitters in counts. Roberts didn't rule out sending down Urias to Triple-A Oklahoma City to work out the kinks.

RHP Kenta Maeda (right hamstring tightness) will start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Maeda pitched four innings in a rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits with a strikeout and two walks.

1B/OF Cody Bellinger hit his team-leading ninth home run to become the fastest Dodger to reach that mark, getting there in 24 games. Bellinger eclipsed the mark of nine homers in 44 games shared by Yasiel Puig (2013), David Ross (2013) and Del Bissonette (1928). Bellinger's blast came as the second of back-to-back shots after SS Corey Seager went deep off Miami in the seventh inning Saturday.

2B Logan Forsythe (broken toe, hamstring) remains on schedule to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday. He is 3-for-14 (.214) with no RBIs through six rehab games for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Upon his return, he is expected to take over at third base for injured 3B Justin Turner.

SS Corey Seager collected his 13th multi-hit game by going 2-for-4 with a homer and a double Saturday vs. Miami. Seager hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, giving him seven long balls this season. Seager has hit safely in 13 of the past 15 games, batting .315 with two homers and six RBIs during that stretch.

RF Yasiel Puig (lower back strain) was held out of the Saturday game as a precautionary measure. Puig left the Friday contest at the end of the fourth inning.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez had a 2-for-4 outing Saturday vs. Miami and hit one of the three home runs for the Dodgers. Fifteen of Hernandez's 20 hits this season have been for extra bases. It was the third home run of the season for Hernandez.