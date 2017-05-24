INF Logan Forsythe (broken toe, strained hamstring) came off the disabled list earlier in the day and became a savior in extra innings against the Cardinals. Forsythe hit a walk-off double in the 13th inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 2-1 victory. Forsythe, who missed more than a month, fanned four times before drawing a walk in the 11th inning. He delivered the game-winning hit off RHP Jonathan Broxton after INF/OF Enrique Hernandez walked. "You try not to focus on the negatives during the game," said Forsythe, who earned his second career walk-off and first since June 5, 2012, against the San Francisco Giants, when he was a member of the San Diego Padres. "The swings didn't feel too bad. Something was a tick off."

C Yasmani Grandal hit a first-inning home off Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn for his fifth long ball of the season. Four of Grandal's homers have occurred at Dodger Stadium. Grandal, who went 1-for-4 with a walk, has hit safely in 14 of 15 games since May 3. During the stretch, Grandal is batting .411 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

RHP Josh Ravin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for INF Logan Forsythe to return from the disabled list. Ravin did not make an appearance with the Dodgers.

CF Joc Pederson (neck strain) left the Tuesday game in the 10th inning after colliding with RF Yasiel Puig chasing a fly ball. His availability for the Wednesday game was unknown.

LHP Clayton Kershaw was cruising along and appeared to have victory in hand before throwing a two-base wild pitch in the ninth inning. Kershaw gave up a leadoff single to Cardinals LF Randal Grichuk in the ninth. Grichuk advanced to second on a groundout by PH Tommy Pham and scored on Kershaw's wild pitch that C Yasmani Granal was unable to retrieve before Grichuk scored, forcing extra innings. Kershaw fanned 10 with no walks on three hits in nine innings but did not factor into the decision.

INF/OF Chris Taylor, who will back up Chase Utley at second base and Logan Forsythe at third base, fielded fly balls in left field before the Tuesday game. Taylor will start in left field in the near future, manager Dave Roberts said.