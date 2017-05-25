1B/OF Cody Bellinger drove in the Dodgers' lone run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Bellinger, who went 1-for-2, has reached base safely in 13 of 15 home games this season.

3B Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) performed some fielding drills. There is no timetable for Turner's return.

SS Corey Seager snapped an 0-for-10 hitless streak with a double in the seventh inning. Seager, who went 1-for-4, scored the club's only run on a sacrifice fly by 1B Cody Bellinger. Seager has reached base safely in eight career games against the Cardinals, batting .378 with three home runs and six RBIs.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu is currently in limbo in the starting rotation. Manager Dave Roberts hinted he might use Ryu out of the bullpen before he starts again. "I'm trying to find the right spot for him," Roberts said. "He's in the mix."

CF Joc Pederson, who was injured in a collision with RF Yasiel Puig in the 10th inning of the club's 2-1 victory in 13 innings, was held out of the game. Although Pederson passed concussion tests after Tuesday's game, manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday the medical staff were still monitoring Pederson.

LHP Rich Hill had an awful outing. Hill walked a career-high seven and allowed a season-high five runs in four-plus innings, throwing 82 pitches (40 strikes). Hill struck out four. Hill also seemed perturbed with the strike zone of home plate umpire Rob Drake. The two exchanged words on a couple of occasions. "I just felt there were a few pitches that were strikes that fell in with the curveball. To me, they looked like strikes," Hill said. "It's just one of those things. You have to adjust to it."

OF/INF Chris Taylor started in CF in place of Joc Pederson. It was Taylor's first start in center field in the majors. Taylor was tested on the first at-bat when Cardinals leadoff hitter Dexter Fowler hit a line drive that Taylor snagged at the wall. At the plate, Taylor went 1-for-3.