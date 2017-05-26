LHP Adam Liberatore was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday. Liberatore, who missed 14 games due to a left groin strain, last pitched on May 8 against the Pirates and tossed a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout. In two relief appearances this season, Liberatore has allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings.

RHP Kenta Maeda, who was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from left hamstring tightness, shook off a shaky start to beat the Cardinals with his arm and bat. Maeda's two-run single produced the go-ahead runs for the Dodgers in the fourth inning. Maeda (4-2) gave up three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings. "It was a little hard getting into the game with the long layoff, but I was able to make the adjustments, and it was a good hit putting the team on the board," said Maeda, who hadn't pitched since beating the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 10. "I think overall it was a good game for me."

LHP Luis Avilan was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to May 24, due to left triceps soreness. Avilan is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 relief appearances for the Dodgers this year.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, in his first relief appearance, earned the save by striking out two and allowing two hits in four scoreless innings against the Cardinals. Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the club was trying to determine a role for Ryu, who hadn't worked a game since his last start on May 18. Afterward, Roberts seemed to take glee in saying this was the Dodgers' plan all along -- using Ryu in a relief role. Regardless, Ryu became the second Dodger to record a save in his first relief appearance since Charlie Hough.

CF Joc Pederson went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Thursday. Pederson sustained a concussion and a strained neck in a collision with RF Yasiel Puig in the 10th inning Tuesday during the Dodgers' win over the Cardinals. Pederson is batting .200 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 35 games this season.

2B Chase Utley homered for the first time this season, belting a solo shot in the second inning Thursday off Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha. Utley hadn't hit a long ball since Sept. 28, 2016, at San Diego, a span of 40 games.

OF/INF Chris Taylor tied his career high with three hits and an RBI on Thursday against the Cardinals. Taylor has reached base in 14 of 17 home games, batting .370 with three home runs and 10 RBIs during that stretch.