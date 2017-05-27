INF Mike Freeman was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mainers. Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Freeman was 2-for-30 in 16 games with the Mariners this season.

3B Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) has increased his baseball activities and he could return to the lineup when he is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list. Whether Turner decides to make a rehab start or not is up to him, manager Dave Robert said.

SS Corey Seager was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Seager has reached base safely in his last nine games, batting .313 with a home run and two RBIS.

3B Kyle Seager had a single and two walks to reach base three times for the sixth time this season. He has hit in six straight games and is a .318 lifetime hitter against the Red Sox, batting .364 over his last 31 games against Boston.

RHP Chris Heston was claimed off waivers from the Mariners. He was shipped to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Heston, who threw a no-hitter with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, is 13-13 with a 4.57 ERA in 40 major league games. Heston pitched twice this season for Seattle, yielding 12 runs (11 earned) in five innings.

LHP Alex Wood (6-0) continued his dominance with a two-hitter in five shutout innings and a win over the Chicago Cubs. Wood extended his string of scoreless innings to 25 1/3. Wood, who has won his last five games, struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter. He threw 91 pitches, 59 strikes. "I definitely feel confident right now, for sure," said Wood, who is 10-2 in 20 career games (15 starts) at home. Wood dropped his ERA at Dodger Stadium to 1.62, which is the third lowest at the ballpark (minimum 100 innings), trailing only Sandy Koufax's and Bob Lee's 1.37 ERA. Wood joined teammate Clayton Kershaw (7), Colorado's Antonio Senzatela (7) and Arizona ace Zack Greinke (6) as the only National League pitcher with six or more wins.

1B Adrian Gonzalez finally hit a ball that left the yard. Gonazlez hit a two-run homer in the sixth. It took 121 at-bats for Gonzalez to launch a home run this season.

LHP Scott Kazmir (left hip strain) is working on his mechanics at the club's facilities in Arizona. Kazmir, who was placed on the 60-day disabled list, has shown increased velocity with his fastball, estimated to be from 90 to 92 mph, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. There is no timetable for Kazmir's return.

INF Chase Utley homered for the second night in a row, going deep in the third inning off RHP Jake Arrieta. Utley has two homers this season. Utley is batting .211 with 10 RBIs in 95 at-bats.