2B Logan Forsythe did not start Saturday. Manager Dave Roberts decided to start the left-handed-hitting Chase Utley at second against Cubs right-hander John Lackey. Forsythe missed 30 games after suffering a toe injury and didn't return to active duty until this week. He is hitting .250 in 18 games with no home runs and four RBIs a season after hitting 20 home runs for Tampa Bay. He's 1-for-12 since returning, although the one hit was a walk-off double to win Tuesday's 13-inning game against St. Louis.

3B Justin Turner is making a quick recovery from the tweaked hamstring he suffered this week that forced him out of the lineup. He has been taking ground balls at third the last two days and stayed for all of Saturday's game even though he was inactive. He could return as early as Tuesday.

CF Joc Pederson missed his third game on Saturday since being disabled according to baseball's concussion protocol. He struck his head on the ground after a near-miss collision with Yasiel Puig earlier this week. Pederson is hitting .200 with a .314 on-base percentage as well as a .309 slugging. He has two home runs and 11 RBIs after hitting 51 home runs the previous two seasons. How much he plays when he returns may be determined by how well Chris Taylor continues to hit. Taylor has been on fire this month and moved to center field to fill-in for Pederson this week.

RHP Brandon McCarthy pitched six innings and allowed just two hits Saturday for his fifth win of the season. The veteran, who missed most of 2015 and 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was coasting when manager Dave Roberts and the trainer visited the mound. Roberts said it was a precautionary visit because McCarthy had complained of some hamstring tightness.