LHP Julio Urias, who was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City after consecutive bad appearances, had a good outing this weekend. Saturday, he pitched six innings, allowing three hits and two walks. The Dodgers have no current need for Urias in the rotation and he'll likely continue to pitch once a week in the minors. His agenda in the minors is to rediscover his mechanics that made him the team's top pitching prospect, and the subject of great care with his pitch counts and appearances.

IF Rob Segedin remains on the disabled list. He first went on the DL with a toe strain but then was felled by a sore wrist. Tests led to finding a bone spur in his right wrist, and he's scheduled to have surgery this week and will likely be out 4-to-6 weeks.

RHP Brock Stewart, on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis, is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week. Even when he is healthy, he is likely to be sent to the minors.

3B Justin Turner has shown quick improvement since straining hamstring in his left leg. He has been doing agility drills this week and may make a brief rehab stint before returning to the team possibly late next week at Milwaukee.

CF Joc Pederson remains in the concussion protocol since hitting his head on the outfield turf after a near-miss collision with RF Yasiel Puig. He's shown improvement but he won't travel with the team to St. Louis. He could join the team on its next stop on the short road trip in Milwaukee.

LHP Scott Kazmir was moved to the 60-day disabled list in what was a paperwork move since he's been on the DL since the season began with a hip ailment and wasn't expected to return until the summer. He is currently throwing at the Dodgers extended spring training site, and his velocity is up to 92 mph. The Dodgers have low expectations for him returning to the major league club any time soon, but Kazmir expects to play this season even if it winds up being in a complementary role.

OF Franklin Gutierrez got the start Sunday in left field, but he felt some pain in his hamstring running in for a pop-up in the top of the first, and manager Dave Roberts chose to pull him from the game as a precaution. Gutierrez was on the DL for his hamstring before returning earlier this month. He's played sparingly because of the tenderness in the area. Yasiel Puig replaced him and had a homer and single. Gutierrez is listed as day-to-day. "I didn't want to take any chances considering he's been in the DL once this season already,'' Roberts said.

RHP Brandon McCarthy pitched well Saturday despite suffering from slight tendinitis in his right knee. Manager Dave Roberts and team trainers chatted with him on the mound in the fifth Saturday before letting him continue. He finished six sharp innings, and just 79 pitches, then left to get a precautionary MRI on the knee. He's currently expected to make his next start in St. Louis pending an examination. "It's been kind of lingering,'' manager Dave Roberts said. "It was an easy decision to not push him after six Saturday."