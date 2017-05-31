RHP Kenta Maeda was pulled for a pinch-hitter after four innings Tuesday night, denying him a chance to draw his fifth win. Maeda continues to find trouble in the first inning, giving up a three-spot to St. Louis for the second consecutive game. He at least bounced back to keep the Cardinals off the board after that, but ran up 82 pitches over four innings, allowing four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

SS Corey Seager got a night off from the lineup Tuesday after playing in 51 of the team's first 52 games, with Kike Hernandez replacing him defensively and batting seventh. Seager went 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 5-1 win and committed his fourth error of the year. He is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday night against St. Louis ace Carlos Martinez.

3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-5 with a season-high three runs scored and a season-high-tying four RBIs. He also drove in four runs May 19 against Miami. The homer was Seager's fifth of the season. In 11 career games against Colorado, Seager is hitting .370 (17-for-46).

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu gets the call Wednesday night when Los Angeles continues its four-game series in St. Louis. Ryu, who is filling in for the disabled Alex Wood, last started on May 18, pitching 5 1/3 innings to earn a 7-2 win over Miami in Dodger Stadium. Ryu picked up a save Thursday night against the Cardinals with four shutout innings, and is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three career outings against them.

2B Chase Utley went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI Tuesday, finishing a homer shy of the cycle. Utley became the oldest visiting player to triple in Busch Stadium since Milwaukee's Craig Counsell did it in 2011 when Utley led off the second innings with a liner to left-center. Utley has also knocked in a run during the last five games, tying C Yasmani Grandal for the team lead.

RHP Josh Fields (illness) wasn't available Tuesday night, but manager Dave Roberts said after the game that he thinks Fields can pitch if needed Wednesday evening. Fields has been a valuable part of the Los Angeles bullpen, going 2-0 with an 0.84 ERA in 21 games and fanning 26 batters in 21 1/3 innings.