3B Justin Turner (hamstring) is about a week from returning, according to manager Dave Roberts. Turner took batting practice before Wednesday night's game and ran the bases, although at just 70 percent. He was injured May 18 in a 7-2 win over Miami and went on the 10-day DL the next day. Turner is batting a blistering .379 with a homer and 17 RBIs.

RF Yasiel Puig got the night off from starting Wednesday, something that manager Dave Roberts hinted would happen after the Dodgers' 9-4 win on Tuesday night. Puig went 0-for-4 in that game and knocked in a run, but he has struggled for most of the season offensively, hitting just .229 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games. Puig is tied with Cody Bellinger for the team lead in RBI.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched a good game but ran into a tough cookie in Carlos Martinez and had to settle for a no-decision on Wednesday night. Ryu allowed only three hits and a run in six innings, walking one and striking out four in his 77-pitch outing. He looked more like the pitcher who was effective his first two seasons in the bigs, not the injury-plagued one of the last two-plus years.

RHP Brandon McCarthy gets the call Thursday when Los Angeles wraps up its four-game series in St. Louis with a getaway day game. McCarthy threw six shutout innings Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs, giving up just two hits and a walk while fanning six. He's 0-0 in three career starts against the Cardinals with a 4.15 ERA, taking a no-decision last year in a 4-3, 16-inning loss on July 22.

INF Chris Taylor illustrated the downside of playing a lifelong infielder in center field during the second inning. Taylor came in on a liner by Paul DeJong, then went back on it only to realize it was going to sail over his head, costing the Dodgers the game's first run. Taylor, who is playing regularly because he has hit very well, went 1-for-4 but fanned for the final out.