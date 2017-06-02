LHP Adam Liberatore (left forearm tightness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday. Liberatore has appeared in only four games this year, posting no record with a 2.70 ERA and fanning five over 3 1/3 innings. This is the second DL stint in less than a month for him as he was on the DL from May 10-25 with a left groin strain.

LHP Grant Dayton was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Liberatore. Dayton has appeared in 14 games for Los Angeles this year, going 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA and limiting opponents to a .209 batting average. Dayton had appeared in six games with OKC, going 0-1 with a save and a 6.35 ERA. He got into Thursday's game, retiring all four batters he faced.

RHP Brock Stewart (right shoulder tendinitis) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple- A Oklahoma City. Stewart had been moved to the 60-day DL on May 29 to make room for RHP Brandon Morrow on the 40-man roster. Stewart went 2-2 with a 5.79 ERA in seven appearances last year for the Dodgers.

1B Adrian Gonzalez endured a rough afternoon Thursday. He went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, the second one a called third strike that started the top of the ninth inning and eventually led to Gonzalez's ejection for arguing with plate umpire Marty Foster. It was the sixth career ejection for Gonzalez, who said after the game that Foster admitted to calling pitches off the outside corner strikes.

RHP Brandon McCarthy lasted only four innings Thursday before being pinch hit for after manager Dave Roberts discovered he had a blister. McCarthy gave up seven hits and two runs, walking one and striking out six. His big mistake was hanging a 2-2 curve to a good-hitting pitcher, Adam Wainwright, who tattooed it over the wall for a two-run homer in the second that decided the game.

LHP Clayton Kershaw takes the mound Friday night when Los Angeles starts a three-game weekend series in Milwaukee. Kershaw is coming off a rare rough start, allowing 11 hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings Sunday and not qualifying for a win over the Chicago Cubs in a game the Dodgers took 9-4. He's 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 11 career outings against the Brewers.