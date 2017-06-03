LHP Adam Liberatore will miss several weeks because of soreness in his left forearm but further tests on the arm revealed nothing serious, manager Dave Roberts said. Liberatore returned from the disabled list earlier in the week but landed back on the DL Thursday when he reported discomfort in the arm. He's posted a 2.70 ERA in four appearances this season.

3B Justin Turner took batting practice and ran the bases Friday at Miller Park before the Dodgers took on the Brewers but is not quite ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Turner was placed on the disabled list May 10 with a strained right hamstring.

LHP Alex Wood was named the National League Pitcher of the Month on Friday but will miss a second start because an inflamed SC joint near his sternum. Wood was placed on the disabled list on May 27 but only expected to miss one start. When his recovery seemed to stall, he was sent back to Los Angeles for further examination while the team traveled on to Milwaukee. Wood worked 25 1/3 scoreless innings in May and is 6-0 on the season.

HP Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 14 batters Friday but did not earn a decision in the Dodgers' 2-1 victory at Milwaukee. Kershaw moved past the 2,000-strikeout mark for his career by fanning Brewers 2B Jonathan Villar in the fourth inning. He's the second-fastest player to reach that threshold in terms of games, accomplishing the feat in 277 games.