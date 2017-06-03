FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 4, 2017 / 12:47 AM / 2 months ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Adam Liberatore will miss several weeks because of soreness in his left forearm but further tests on the arm revealed nothing serious, manager Dave Roberts said. Liberatore returned from the disabled list earlier in the week but landed back on the DL Thursday when he reported discomfort in the arm. He's posted a 2.70 ERA in four appearances this season.

3B Justin Turner took batting practice and ran the bases Friday at Miller Park before the Dodgers took on the Brewers but is not quite ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Turner was placed on the disabled list May 10 with a strained right hamstring.

LHP Alex Wood was named the National League Pitcher of the Month on Friday but will miss a second start because an inflamed SC joint near his sternum. Wood was placed on the disabled list on May 27 but only expected to miss one start. When his recovery seemed to stall, he was sent back to Los Angeles for further examination while the team traveled on to Milwaukee. Wood worked 25 1/3 scoreless innings in May and is 6-0 on the season.

HP Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 14 batters Friday but did not earn a decision in the Dodgers' 2-1 victory at Milwaukee. Kershaw moved past the 2,000-strikeout mark for his career by fanning Brewers 2B Jonathan Villar in the fourth inning. He's the second-fastest player to reach that threshold in terms of games, accomplishing the feat in 277 games.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.