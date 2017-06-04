LHP Jason Wheeler was traded from the Minnesota Twins to Los Angeles Dodgers for cash. Wheeler was then optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The former standout at Loyola-Marymount pitched well in the Twins minor league system but was roughed up in two innings of work this season as the Twins struggled to find live arms in the bullpen. In three innings pitched with the Twins this season, Wheeler had a 9.00 ERA.

RHP Kenley Jansen was supposed to be unavailable Saturday after working two innings the night before but he came on and worked a perfect ninth against the Brewers to clinch his ninth save of the season. Jansen struck out his 40th batter of the year and has yet to give up a walk, extending his major league record.

OF Logan Forsythe was held out of the Dodgers' starting lineup Saturday because of a sore groin and hip. Manager Dave Roberts said Forsythe would be available to pinch-hit and was expected to return to the lineup Sunday.

OF Joc Pederson has resumed baseball activities and will need to go on a minor league rehab assignment at some point but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday he wasn't sure when that would happen. Pederson has been out since May 24 when he collided with Yasiel Puig.

RHP Josh Fields had allowed one home in his previous 22 appearances entering Saturday but gave up back-to-back blasts, including a grand slam by Travis Shaw at Milwaukee. He hadn't allowed a run on the road in his last 19 appearances, dating back to Aug. 22 of last season.