LHP Alex Wood (7-0) allowed a run and four hits in eight innings, lifting the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. He's the first Dodgers pitcher to begin a season with 10 or more consecutive starts without a loss since Orel Hershiser went 11 starts to begin the 1985 campaign. "He worked every quadrant tonight," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "His ability to locate and command all three pitches. Very rarely does a pitcher have the command of all three of his pitchers like he's had for this period of time." Eight innings pitched tied a career high for Wood, who struck out five and did not walk a batter in his 10th start. He also contributed a two-out single in the eighth inning to drive in a run. It was his second hit and third RBI of the season. "I closed my eyes and got a knock," Wood said. While on the mound, he worked ahead in the count for most of the night and said he only regretted four of his 89 pitches.

RHP Josh Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. It's his second stint with the Dodgers this season. "He's really dominating right-hand hitters, according to our reports," said manager Dave Roberts. "It's just getting that slider to be what it is. He's got a big arm. If he's got the fastball strike and throwing the slider the way he can, (then) he's getting lefties and righties out." Roberts said situations will dictate how Ravin is used. He went 3-0 with one save while posting a 7.94 ERA at Oklahoma City. He is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA in 19 career big-league games, with 25 strikeouts in 19 innings.

RHP Ross Stripling was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. "It's to get Ross right," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "He's a part of what we're doing right now and we need him to be good going forward. Just mentally to get away and reset will be beneficial for him." In his past two appearances, Stripling allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits, including a pair of homers in 3 2/3 innings.

LHP Rich Hill allowed seven earned runs through four innings in Thursday's 12-5 loss at Cleveland. He has a 5.14 ERA through eight starts. Last year, Hill posted a 1.83 ERA in six starts after joining the Dodgers and delivered some clutch performances in the postseason. "There are guys you have certain expectations," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday. "With Rich, in particular, you invest in a guy and what we saw last year a guy who can pitch in big games and be elite. We've got to get him back to that. He demands more from himself than anyone. His next turn, we expect him to improve and kind of build on that."