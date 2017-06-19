LHP Jason Wheeler was designated for assignment. He been acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins for cash on June 3. He did not pitch for the Dodgers.

RHP Kenta Maeda (5-3) started for the Dodgers and allowed one run and only three hits with a walk and five strikeouts. "The team wanted me to be aggressive and the pound the zone and that's what happened," Maeda said, via an interpreter. "I was able to get into a rhythm and didn't change my plan with runners on base."

RHP Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday to give the Dodgers a fresh arm for the series finale in Cincinnati. He didn't arrive at the ballpark until the sixth inning, warmed up but wasn't used. "We want him here for coverage, in case something funky happens and we have a seven-man bullpen," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Stewart began the season on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis. He made three starts at Triple-A and one rehab start for Rancho Cucamonga, posting a 5.14 ERA in 8 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts.

RHP Kenley Jansen didn't expect to pitch on Sunday afternoon, not with the Dodgers leading 8-1 in the sixth inning and having the best bullpen in the National League. But, the Cincinnati Reds rallied back to within a run in the eighth. After Enrique Hernandez made a leaping catch up against the left-field wall to prevent the go-ahead runs from scoring, Jansen closed the door with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth for his 15th save in 15 chances. "As a competitor, you always want the ball, regardless," Jansen said.

RHP Josh Ravin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon, a day after tossing two scoreless innings in Saturday's 10-2 victory in Cincinnati, with a hit and three strikeouts. Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Friday night's game. It was his second stint with the Dodgers this season. "Josh came in and picked us up," said manager Dave Roberts on Saturday. "It's the first time we've put eyes on him (since the callup)."

LF Peter O'Brien was claimed on waivers by the Dodgers, He had been designated for assignment Saturday.