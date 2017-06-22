LHP Julio Urias, the Dodgers' top pitching prospect who has been handled gingerly by the franchise, remains on the Triple-A disabled list because of shoulder soreness. He has not resumed a throwing program. He has been examined by team doctors but no diagnosis of the injury has been announced.

RHP Brock Stewart was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for RHP Brandon Morrow. Stewart pitched three innings of relief Tuesday and earned a save. It was his only major league outing this season. He was called up Sunday.

RF Yasiel Puig hit a three-run home run, his 13th homer, to lead the Dodgers to an 8-2 win over the Mets. Puig, who was criticized by the Mets for admiring his home run and taking a slow jog, is hitting .300 with 10 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs in June.

1B Adrian Gonzalez says he will not rush back from his herniated disk as he did earlier this season, and he may not return to the active roster until late July. "This time around, I'm not going to rush," Gonzalez said. "I felt fine, but then the more baseball I (played), the more it started to stiffen up. I think slower is better than faster right now." Gonzalez received an epidural injection after going on the DL and is working to strengthen his back before resuming baseball activities.

RHP Brandon Morrow was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, the latest in a succession of pitcher shuffling between the Dodgers' major league roster and the minors. Morrow was 2-0 in five relief appearances earlier this season, not allowing a run while striking out seven in six innings.