LHP Jason Wheeler was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had been designated for assignment on June 18. He was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins for cash on June 3. He did not pitch for the Dodgers.

LHP Julio Urias, the Dodgers' top pitching prospect who was 5-2 last season, will return to Los Angeles for medical tests related to an inflamed left shoulder. Urias, who was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City after struggling early this season, was put on the OKC DL more than a week ago. Initial tests did not find any structural damage. "We don't have anything definitive to share at this point on Julio," Dodgers GM Andrew Friedman told the L.A. Times. "We are actively talking through it and will hopefully have something more substantive to report."

1B Cody Bellinger extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is hitting .352 with eight runs, four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs. In June, he has hit 11 home runs with 20 RBIs.

RHP Kenley Jansen is on a path to a record season. He has 16 saves, a 0.87 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 112 opponent at-bats. He holds the MLB record for most strikeouts without issuing a walk to start a season (50) and he's setting new standards for a popular new stat, FIP (fielding independent pitching), which uses walks, strikeouts and home runs as the only standard. The record for fewest walks in a season with a minimum of 50 innings is held by Dennis Eckersley, who yielded just three in 1989.

RF Yasiel Puig tried to shrug off the frustration he caused the Mets Wednesday with a leisurely run around the bases after his three-run home run. He said he went to the plate motivated because Mets starter Tyler Pill had walked Joc Pederson before he came to the plate. "They elected to pitch to me instead of (Joc)," Puig said. "They thought it would be the same result as my first at-bat (a grounder to third). They figured I was an easier out." Said Mets outfielder Jay Bruce: "He is very, very talented, but he's not David Ortiz. He doesn't have 500 home runs. He's been a topic of conversation since he's been in the major leagues, so I'm never surprised by anything he does."

1B Adrian Gonzalez told the Orange County Register that he may retire when his contract ends if his back injury does not improve. He is on his second DL stint because of two damaged disks in his lower back. This was the first time he has ever been on the DL, but he said he has been dealing with intermittent back pain since 2012. His contract expires after the 2018 season. He had an epidural this week and there's no timetable for his return.