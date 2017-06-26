RHP Kenta Maeda (5-3, 4.62) will make a spot start Tuesday against the Angels, allowing the team to give all of their starters an extra day off. It's Maeda's second spot start since losing his place in the rotation. He allowed three hits and a run in a five-inning start against Cincinnati.

INF Mike Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace OF Franklin Gutierrez, who was placed on the 10-day DL Sunday. Freeman was acquired from Seattle in late May and was 2-for-30 while with the Mariners. He grounded out in a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday. "I don't know a whole lot about him," manager Dave Roberts said. "He kind of gives us versatility on the roster."

RHP Kenley Jansen earned his 17th save of the season and has not allowed a run in his last 14 games. He was asked to make a five-out save. He issued his first walk of the season, after striking out 51, a major league record for most strikeouts without a walk to start a season.

SS Corey Seager sat out a second game after suffering a mild right hamstring strain on Friday. The Dodgers will wait a few more days before deciding if they will put him on the 10-day disabled list, back-dated to Friday. Seager is batting .298 with a team-leading 56 runs, 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 RBIs and a .909 OPS. Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor are their options at short while Seager is out. "It would be a huge void," manager Dave Roberts said about an extended absence for Seager. "When you're playing a premium defensive position, and you lose your shortstop and arguably your best hitter, it's a big blow."

RF Yasiel Puig was not in the starting lineup because of some soreness in his right hamstring but pinch hit in the sixth. He played the last two games but was not moving at 100 percent because of the tenderness. Puig is hitting .324 with eight runs, five home runs and 10 RBIs in his last 11 games.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez has started at shortstop the last two games with Corey Seager sidelined. He hit his eighth home run of the season in the second, giving him 26 extra-base hits among his 37 hits on the season.

OF Franklin Gutierrez, 34, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with ankylosing spondylitis, an auto-immune condition that causes stiff joints. Gutierrez came down with the ailment in 2011 and missed the 2014 season dealing with the condition. The Dodgers are not sure whether 10 days will be enough for Gutierrez (.232, one home run, eight RBI) to recover from the episode.