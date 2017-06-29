1B Cody Bellinger got the start at designated hitter Wednesday against the Angels, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts taking the opportunity to get his 21-year-old slugger a semi-day off. Bellinger has played in every Dodgers game since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City April 25. Wednesday was his first start at DH, and he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Chase Utley started at first base.

SS Corey Seager ran and took batting practice Wednesday to test his sore right hamstring. Seager hurt his hamstring last Friday, but the Dodgers decided against putting him on the disabled list, believing he could return within 10 days. If there are no setbacks, Seager could return to the lineup in the next couple of days.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu held the Angels scoreless through five innings, then gave up a two-run homer to SS Andrelton Simmons in the sixth. He didn't make it out of the sixth, giving up two runs on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight. Ryu managed to stay in the game after getting hit on the left foot by a Simmons line drive in the fourth inning. "It's sore," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Ryu's foot. "He toughed it out for us and said it didn't affect him throwing the baseball. He's going to be sore over the next few days, and we'll keep an eye on him. We'll wait and see (if he makes his next scheduled start)."

LHP Clayton Kershaw will start Thursday against the Angels. The ace threw six scoreless innings in his last start, despite a difficult first inning during which he threw 33 pitches and allowed the Rockies to load the bases. Kershaw was "on edge" in that start, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, because he was coming off a rough outing against the Mets. In that one, he gave up six runs and allowed a career-worst four home runs. Kershaw is 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels. The only Angel who has hit Kershaw well is DH Albert Pujols, who is batting .379 (11-for-29) against him.