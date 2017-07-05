2B Logan Forsythe has reached base safely in 14 of the past 15 games, hitting .351 in that span with five doubles and a home run. Forsythe missed 30 games in April and May with a broken toe, but has unseated veteran Chase Utley as the every day second baseman.

C Yasmani Grandal had three hits on Tuesday night for the eighth time this season. He has been especially productive in 37 games at Dodger Stadium this season, hitting .321 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBIs.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to the game with left foot soreness. It is the seventh time Ryu has been on the disabled list since he was acquired by the Dodgers in December 2012. RHP Ross Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

RHP Ross Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City after Hyun-jin Ryu was placed on the disabled list with a left foot contusion. Stripling was optioned to Oklahoma City on June 26, and normally would have to remain in the minors for 10 days (through Wednesday), but is allowed to return earlier because he is replacing someone on the disabled list. Stripling has a 4.03 ERA in 22 relief appearances in 2017 and leads the Dodgers bullpen with 38 innings. He has 40 strikeouts and 10 walks.

RHP Brandon McCarthy is expected to start Saturday against the visiting Kansas City Royals after he pitched well in a simulated game for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday. McCarthy (6-3, 3.25 ERA) made his last start for the Dodgers on June 25 before heading to the 10-day DL with right knee tendinitis.