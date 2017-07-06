C Yasmani Grandal moved into a tie for the major league lead among catchers with his 18th double in the first inning, which drove in Chris Taylor for a 1-0 lead. Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals also has 18 doubles. It was also Grandal's 12th double at Dodger Stadium this season.

3B Justin Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk to keep his batting average at .384, which leads major league players with at least 200 at-bats this season. That mark would be the fourth-highest at the All-Star Break since 1969. Only Larry Walker (.398 in 1997), Tony Gwynn (.394 in 1997) and Andres Galarraga (.391 in 1993) had a higher batting average.

UTIL Chase Utley started at first base for the ninth time this season and 34th of his 15-year career. He went 0-for-3 in the leadoff spot and remains one RBI shy of 1,000 for his career.

LF Chris Taylor singled to center and scored the game's only run on Wednesday. He has hit safely in seven of his past eight games, batting .313 (10-for-32) with five runs, three doubles, one home run and five RBIs in that span.