LHP Grant Dayton was placed on the 10-day DL with a stiff neck and OF Scott Van Slyke was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Dayton was 1-1 with four holds and a 3.63 ERA in 22 1/3 innings.

1B/OF Cody Bellinger was not in the starting lineup in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks as the rookie deals with the first slump of his major league career. He worked a pinch-hit walk in the ninth and scored the tying run in the 5-4 comeback victory. Bellinger came into Thursday still tied for the NL lead with 24 home runs, but has hit just two in the past 15 games. "I'm not too worried about it," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

OF Scott Van Slyke was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City when LHP Grant Dayton was placed on the 10-day DL with a stiff neck . Van Slyke, who was demoted on May 16 after hitting .122 with two home runs through his first 28 games, pinch-hit to start the seventh inning and walked, but was picked off by C Chris Iannetta for the second out.

3B Justin Turner won the NL Final Vote into the All-Star Game next week in Miami. Turner, who's hitting .380, beat out Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins, Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals and Mark Reynolds of the Colorado Rockies to become a first-time All Star. "I'll forever be grateful to the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans for what they did for me this week," he said.

SS Corey Seager struck out three times before delivering the game-tying single in the 5-4 win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Seager, the NL Rookie of the Year last season, has struck out 12 times in his past six games.