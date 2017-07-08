1B Cody Bellinger has been in a slump in his last 10 games. He was 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in a win over Colorado but 6-for-36 (.167) with one RBI and 15 strikeouts since. He bunted for a single against a Royals shift in the fifth inning on Friday.

2B Logan Forsythe had eight straight hits in a two-game period and went 1-for-3 with two walks Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He snapped a season-long slump, hitting .400 in his last 12 games with four doubles and 14 runs scored.

3B Justin Turner was given a day off on Friday and not in the starting lineup a day after drawing three walks in a walk-off win over Arizona and winning the final five voting for an All-Star Game spot on the National League team. He drew a walk as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. Turner has the highest batting average in the NL at .380 but does not have enough plate appearances to officially qualify. He missed 19 games because of a hamstring injury. Since May 13, he is hitting .413 with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 33 RBIs and 27 multi-hit games.

LHP Alex Wood was named to his first All-Star game, as a replacement for teammate Clayton Kershaw, who is ineligible to play because he will pitch the Sunday before the game. Wood is 10-0 with a 1.67 ERA and is the third Dodger to begin a season 10-0. The others are reliever Ed Roebuck in 1962 and Don Newcombe in 1955. Wood was disappointed when he did not land a spot on the NL team when it was announced Sunday despite his overwhelming start. "You realize that it's something out of your control," Wood said, "but I was disheartened. What was great was the support I had from my teammates." Manager Dave Roberts said, "It was fitting and well-deserved. He's had a tremendous run this season, and it's always special to make your first all-star."'