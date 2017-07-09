LHP Adam Liberatore remains out with a left forearm strain that developed after a May 30 appearance. MRI results were negative, but the injury can take six to eight weeks to heal. He's rehabbing at the Dodgers' spring facility in Arizona and has yet to throw off a mound. He had a 2.70 ERA in four games this season before going on the DL.

2B Logan Forsythe has reached base in 11 of his last 13 games, hitting .390 with a .510 on-base percentage and 14 runs scored, five extra-base hits and four RBIs.

OF Scott Van Slyke was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the roster for Saturday's starter, Brandon McCarthy, who was activated from the disabled list. Van Slyke is hitting .122 in 29 games for the Dodgers in 2017.

SS Corey Seager, who missed several games with a hamstring strain, is batting .359 with 13 runs, six doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs in his last 17 games.

CF Joc Pederson hit his ninth home run of the season added a single, threw a runner out at home and just missed catching Sal Perez's home run in the eighth inning on Saturday. He's hitting .304 in his last 24 games with 17 runs scored, eight home runs and 17 RBIs.

2B Chase Utley became the ninth active player with 1,000 career RBIs after a RBI double Friday night. The stoic infielder said the milestone meant "I played on a lot of great teams." Utley ranks in the top three in several categories among active second baseman -- first in triples, second in home runs and RBI, and third in runs and hits.