RHP Kenta Maeda (7-4, 4.38 ERA) takes the mound in Wednesday's finale of a two-game inter-league series. He Madea last pitched on July 7 against Kansas City, giving up just one run on four hits over five innings in a 4-1 Dodgers win at home. In his last 12 games (10 starts), he has gone 6-2 with a save and a 3.20 ERA while holding hitters to a .224 average. He'll face the White Sox for the first time and is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA so far this season in inter-league starts.

RHP Kenley Jansen allowed a base hit but no runs in a ninth inning appearance as he collected his 24th save of the season. He is limiting batters to a .150 average so far this season.

3B Justin Turner was named winner of the Dodgers' Heart and Hustle Award on Tuesday as announced by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. One player from each Major League team is honored for demonstrating a passion for the game and embodying its values, spirits and traditions. One player will be chosen for the overall award in the Annual Legends for Youth Dinner on Nov. 14 in New York.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (15-2) admitted he was a little rusty after a nine-day layoff but was effective enough to handle the Chicago White Sox in a 1-0 Dodgers victory on Tuesday. Kershaw (15-2) extended his unbeaten streak to 14 starts since May 6, a stretch that includes 11 victories. He allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out seven. "My fastball command wasn't great the first few innings but got a little better as it went," Kershaw said. "Nine days off is definitely not something I'm used to. So I'm thankful to get out of that unscathed."

LF Chris Taylor went 4-for-5, matching a career-high. He has reached base safely in 14 of his last 17 games, batting .352 during that span.