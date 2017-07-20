RHP Kenta Maeda (8-4) earned the victory Wednesday night after limiting the Chicago White Sox to one run on five hits in five innings. Maeda walked one and struck out three as his season ERA dropped from 4.38 to 4.23. He improved to 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA in interleague play this season.

SS Corey Seager finished 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. At only 23 years old, Seager surpassed Rafael Furcal for most home runs by a Dodgers shortstop (44) since the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1958. Seager is hitting .301 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 86 games this season.

OF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Puig now has 10 stolen bases, which marks his first year with double-digit swipes since 2014. He is hitting .252 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 89 games.

RHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will rejoin the starting rotation Monday night against the Minnesota Twins, manager Dave Roberts said. Ryu has been on the disabled list since July 4 because of a left foot contusion. The 30-year-old is 3-6 with a 4.21 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts) this season.

INF/OF Chris Taylor clubbed the first leadoff home run of his career Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. The 26-year-old hit the third pitch of the game over the right-center field wall for his 11th home run of the season and his first since July 1. He is hitting .307 on the season.