LHP Edward Paredes was had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma on Monday by the Dodgers. He was a combined 1-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 30 appearances with Triple-A and Double-A Tulsa.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was reinstated from the DL by the Dodgers Monday after missing nearly a month with a left foot contusion.

RHPJosh Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City Monday by the Dodgers.

RHP Brandon McCarthy was put (blister) on the 10-day DL by the Dodgers on Monday.

LHP Clayton Kershaw is expected to be sidelined at least a month for the Los Angeles Dodgers after leaving Sunday's game due to back pain. The initial prognosis by the team on Monday, first reported by Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and confirmed by the Los Angeles Times, is that Kershaw will miss four to six weeks. Kershaw was on his way to a runaway Cy Young season when he encountered tightness in his back Sunday. He was 15-2 with a 2.07 ERA before Sunday's game and even had a case for Most Valuable Player for the National League West-leading Dodgers. He threw 21 pitches and struck out two and walked one before manager Dave Roberts visited the mound.

