OF Trayce Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. Thompson was hitting .116 in 19 games with Los Angeles this season after hitting .225 in 80 games last season.

LHP Edward Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday and the 30-year-old, who spent the past 12 seasons in the minors, pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the victory in his major league debut.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was reinstated from the DL by the Dodgers Monday after missing nearly a month with a left foot contusion. Ryu took the no-decision Monday night after allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings during a 6-4 win over the Braves. With Clayton Kershaw and Brandon McCarthy on the DL, Ryu should have a steady spot in the Dodgers' rotation. His next start is scheduled for July 29 against the Giants.

RHP Josh Ravin was recalled from Oklahoma City on Monday. He has pitched in one game for the Dodgers this season, throwing two scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds on June 17.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (blister) was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Monday. McCarthy was pulled from his last start because of the blister issue and his bullpen session Sunday warranted the stint on the disabled list.